League of Friends support for hospital staff praised

At the height of the Covid-19 crisis volunteers continued to serve much-needed cups of tea and coffee and ensure food was available for those caring for seriously ill patients.

This week medics from ITU went to the shop to thank the volunteers and draw the four winning tickets in the League of Friends Summer Draw, one of the vital fundraisers for the charity.

Dr Louise Sykes, clinical director of anaesthetics, ITU, said: “The League of Friends has always been hugely supportive of the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Recently it purchased a new state-of-the-art ECHO machine and three ultrasound machines, which have allowed us to deliver the best evidence-based bedside management to our patients during these unprecedented times. We have also been able to enhance the skills of our multi-disciplinary team, training physios and nurses to deliver cutting-edge diagnostics. We are incredibly grateful for their continued support.”

Young volunteer Charlotte Hope, 17, serving a member of the hospital staff in one of the League of Friends shops

Organising secretary Susan Hurdiss said: "During the height of the pandemic the shop still continued to remain open every day to provide a much-needed service for the benefit of the hospital staff, which included a daily service of pre-order food hampers. It was our younger volunteers who came into the hospital and our shop manager, Lee Herkes. They wore full protective equipment to keep them safe."

She said the shop was next to the hub that was open throughout the crisis so staff could go and have some downtime.

"During bad times there is nothing better than a cup of tea and our volunteers were able to ensure one was always available," she added.

With restrictions now being lifted and clinics re-starting the League of Friends has opened a further shop in the outpatients reception area for both hospital staff, patients and visitors alike.

Ms Hurdiss said League of Friends staff had also worked to support volunteers, particularly older ones that had had to shield during lockdown.

"Staff rang all our volunteers to ensure they they were okay and give them some friendly support," she said.

“As a charity it has been very important for us to continue to support our hospital and during this terrible pandemic we have fast-tracked urgent requests to fund important pieces of equipment. This, of course, has only been possible due to the generosity and kindness of so many of our supporters and to all our wonderful volunteers I would like to take this opportunity to express a huge thanks to you all."