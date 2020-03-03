Advertising
Shropdoc denies coronavirus closure after false social media posts
One of Shropshire's major health organisations has been forced to deny that it closed a base because of coronavirus, after speculation on social media.
Shropdoc, which provides out of hours GP coverage for the county, published a statement after posts on social media had said one of its bases had been closed as a result of a suspected case of coronavirus.
Responding to the rumours, the organisation said: "It has come to our attention there are social media posts relating to one of our out-of-hours bases being closed due to a case of suspected coronavirus.
"This is incorrect and we would ask people to please act responsibly when posting comments on social media.
"Information for people with symptoms who have recently travelled to affected areas, or who have been in contact with people with confirmed coronavirus can be checked using the symptom checker at 111.nhs.uk/covid-19 – if you require medical assessment please call NHS 111 in the first instance."
