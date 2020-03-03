Pupils and staff at Shropshire school test negative for coronavirus after ski trip to northern Italy

Pupils at Bishop's Castle Community College who returned from a trip to Claviere in northern Italy on Saturday, March 22, were asked to remain at home as a precaution against the virus.

In a letter sent out yesterday, headteacher Reuben Thorley said the students and staff who were tested came back negative.

He said: "Now that we have had a full week, and weekend, of needing to respond to the Covid19 coronavirus developments following our recent ski trip to Italy, I am writing to you again to keep everyone up to date.

"I am very pleased to inform you that there have been no positive results for any of the students and staff who have been tested for Covid19.

See also:

"We will continue to maintain communication with Shropshire Council and Public Health England to ensure that we are kept abreast of any future developments that we may need to respond to."

The letter also states that the school will continue to ensure that disposable tissues and hand sanitiser is available throughout the building and increased cleaning measures will continue until the end of term.

Advertising

Mr Thorley added: "It would help the school to keep viruses at bay if parents/carers could continue to ensure that their children carry their own tissues at all times and, if possible, hand sanitiser.

"We hope to see all those who have chosen to self-isolate over the last week due to concerns regarding underlying conditions return to school as soon as possible."

It was confirmed that the school was a 'category 2' in that the trip had returned from an area north of Pisa but had no direct contact with quarantined areas.

Pupils and staff were advised upon return to stay at home if they develop symptoms.