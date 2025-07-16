Year after year, the headlines tell the same bleak story: fewer NHS dentists, longer ambulance

waiting times, extended delays for hospital discharge, and patients being referred to English hospitals only to face even longer waits—all in a bid to balance budgets.

This is unacceptable.

And it hasn’t happened overnight. For 26 years, Welsh Labour has been in charge at the Senedd.

In that time, they’ve repeatedly tinkered with the NHS but failed to truly listen to the people it affects every day.

They haven’t listened to the parent whose child has waited four years for an orthodontic appointment; the elderly patient left for hours on a hospital corridor; the partner waiting 24 hours in an ambulance outside the hospital.

These stories are all too familiar. Across Wales, people are exhausted—not just by the delays, but by the lack of vision and the top-down mismanagement that has created this crisis.

It’s no wonder that people are looking for alternatives and being drawn to parties like Reform, who promise sweeping solutions.

But we believe real change starts not with the politics of fear, but with people.

We don’t want to tell you how to live your life. We want to listen. We want to hear directly from you, about your experiences, your frustrations, and most importantly, what you would prioritise.

That’s why we’re launching our Health Survey 2025.

The survey is available online here: https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/nhshealthsurvey?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwLjMYpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHgH6_W7Reqe-6MesU078TxR7VuvdGKla1c1nNxH8ETjdk1meyWEaUgGRP2RY_aem_KN90eSy-KUKHLZOJ1PJtJA&typeform-source=m.facebook.com

Your voice matters. This is our NHS and together we can fight for the changes that put people first. Help us shape a system that works for everyone in Wales.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.