Spectacular dragon boat racing returning to Shrewsbury's River Severn this weekend

With just a few days to go, final preparations are under way for the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20).

Up to 52 fearless teams are ready to grab their paddles, don their fancy dress, and battle it out for the coveted title of Dragon Boat champions - all while raising money for Severn Hospice.

The dragon boats return to the River Severn this weekend

"Our festival is a staple of the Shrewsbury events calendar, and we are thrilled to be back for another year," said Lizzy Ellis from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team. "The competition is fierce, the atmosphere electric, and the riverbanks will be packed with spectators cheering every race."

Beyond the thrilling races, the festival promises a carnival atmosphere for the whole family, with delicious homemade treats, snacks, and drinks served up by the hospice’s outdoor catering team from its Refresh cafe, plus plenty of ice cream to keep everyone cool while the action heats up on the water.

The Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival is back this weekend

The charity’s retail team will also be on hand selling pre-loved treasures in a dedicated pop-up shop.

The festival plays a crucial role in raising funds for the hospice, which needs more than £15 million annually to deliver its specialist care.

In April, the hospice launched its £1 million Pounds for Perry appeal in aid of a £3 million project to renovate and future-proof its Perry Ward in Shrewsbury.

Perry is the hospice’s oldest ward and has been providing care since 1989.

"Last year, our Dragon Boat Festival raised an incredible £105,000, and we’re hoping to beat that this year," added Lizzy. "Every single day, it costs £26,562 to keep our services running and we simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support of our local community."

Racing kicks off at 10am each day, with teams navigating the course between Shrewsbury School Boat House and Pengwern Boat Club.

The 40ft-long dragon boats, supplied by Dragon Boat Events, will be expertly helmed by experienced national and international rowers, with up to 16 paddlers and one energetic drummer onboard to keep the rhythm.

"We welcome everyone to the festival: it’s a fantastic fundraising weekend of community fun, teambuilding and camaraderie," Lizzy said. "It’s free too, so come on down, bring your best cheer, and let’s hear those dragons roar!"