Close-knit retirement community crafts blankets for Severn Hospice

The Knit and Natter group, which meets every Thursday, is made up of people who live at Lawley Bank Court and some of the staff who work there. Run by Sanctuary Supported Living, the retirement community provides one and two-bedroom apartments with onsite facilities for people aged over 55, and those with long-term care needs.

Members of Lawley Bank Court's knit and natter group with their creations. Photo: Sanctuary Supported Living

Between them, the Knit and Natter members have created three beautiful blankets, which have since been donated to Severn Hospice. They chose to support the hospice in thanks for the kind, caring and much-needed support that the hospice team has previously provided for residents.

The green and yellow blanket was made by residents Margaret Hawkins and Joyce Cherrington, with Margaret doing the knitting and Joyce stitching the pieces together. The purple and cream crocheted blanket was created by Lawley Bank Court’s Retirement Communities Manager, Laura Sedgwick, and the extra-large blue blanket was lovingly put together by another resident's friend.

This blanket project isn’t the first time the group has donated items to their local community. Previous woolly projects include bonding squares for families with babies being cared for on the neonatal ward, blankets for patients with dementia, and scarves for their local food bank and homeless shelter.

Laura Sedgwick said: “We’re so grateful to the Severn Hospice staff for all their support for our residents, both currently and in the past, and so it was an obvious choice for the hospice to benefit from our latest knitting and nattering project.

“It’s our way of wrapping others in the same warmth and care that the hospice has shown us, and we hope these handmade blankets bring comfort to those who receive them.”