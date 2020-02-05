Shropshire hospitals trust board to hear new inspection feedback

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s board will hear feedback from the Care Quality Commission’s most recent inspection.

Staffing, international nurse recruitment and maternity services are also on the agenda for the meeting.

Paula Clark, interim chief executive of the trust, will update the board on recent events and members will be told about how the trust is performing.

The board will also hear an update about how well it has been coping during this winter and the plans it has for next winter.

The board meeting will take place at the Shropshire Education Conference Centre based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) at 1pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend and may ask questions at the end of the meeting.

Louise Barnett, the new chief executive of the trust, which runs RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, is also expected to join the organisation this month.