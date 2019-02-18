Heart screening service in Shropshire has highest uptake in the country

More than 88 per cent of men eligible to be screened for an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin were scanned.

The AAA screening team, run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), has screened more than 2,500 men over the age of 65 for the aneurysm, which could be life threatening if not detected early enough.

An AAA is a swelling in the aorta – the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest.

It can get bigger over time and could burst, causing life-threatening bleeding.

Men aged over 65 are at the most risk of AAAs, which is why they are invited to be screened.

The AAA screening team, based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, scanned 2,589 men in 2017-2018, which is 88.4 per cent of those initial men eligible to be scanned – the highest nationally according to the NHS AAA Screening Programme (NAAASP) National Standards Report from Public Health England.

In Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, screening is delivered by Sath’s technicians in community settings such as GP practices, clinics and at both the RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A simple ultrasound test is performed to detect AAA, which is quick, painless and non-invasive – and the results are provided straight away.

It is part of a dedicated NHS programme to reduce the number of premature aneurysm-related deaths through early detection, monitoring and treatment.

Jessica Smith, AAA programme co-ordinator at Sath, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by the whole team who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that anyone eligible to have the scan was able to have it.

“They have telephoned patients to remind them about their appointments and the importance of attending, and they have even managed to get GP surgeries on board to send text reminders.

"The team is absolutely committed to ensuring that those who are eligible to have the test know about it and come along to be scanned as it could save their life.

“We were also delighted to learn in the annual patient survey that 100 per cent of those who were scanned said they would recommend the service to their family and friends.

“They described the team as friendly, professional, helpful and informative as well as quick and efficient, which is a fantastic endorsement of the efforts of the whole team. I am so proud of them all.”

The AAA screening team consists of Jessica Smith, Rhian Baker, Jodie Joyner, Joe Khaliq and Sharon Bell.

Any men who have not already had a scan and who are over the age of 65, can call the team and self- refer.

The team can be contacted on 01743 261048 or email sath.aaa@nhs.net