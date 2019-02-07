Oswestry dentist to close over recruitment difficulties

My Dentist in Willow Street has confirmed that it will close on April 5.

One patient says he is now struggling to find a new dentist, with other practices either not taking on new NHS patients or having waiting lists.

Sarah Learoyd from the dental specialists which has practices across the region, said: "Having explored all possible options, unfortunately, but in common with a number of other dental practices in the local area, difficulties in recruiting dentists and increased running costs have forced us to make the tough decision to close our Oswestry practice on April 5.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we are doing everything we can to minimise patient disruption by working closely with the local NHS team.

“Registered patients with open courses of treatment will have their dental care completed or appropriately referred that date

“All patients are being informed of the closure and we are providing details from the NHS on finding an alternative dental practice, including a limited number of places available at our sister practices in Wrexham and Shrewsbury.”

John Shone, who lives in Ellesmere, received a letter confirming the closure.

He says he now doesn't know how he will find a replacement dentist.

My Dentist opened several years ago with five dentists but now has just one working out of its premises in Willow Street in the town centre.

Mr Shone said: "The letter we have had says that the practice has had difficulties recruiting dentists and with ongoing running costs.

"It says it is not a decision the company has taken lightly."

He said he had telephoned a number of NHS dentists without joy.

"We have been told we can approach the My Dentist branches in Shrewsbury, Wrexham and Ruabon but they have waiting lists.

"Also the one in Wrexham is unsure whether it is able to take English patients.

"I am really concerned that there is a shortfall of dentists in this area."

NHS England has said that it well help My Dentist patients to find alternative dentists.