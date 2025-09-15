Telford man diagnosed with dementia at the age of 42 walks 18 miles and raises thousands for centre helping him

Kevin McCuskey was given the devastating news in September last year, and is believed to be the second-youngest person in the country to be diagnosed with his rare form of early onset dementia.

Kev (in white) with his family, friends and the team at Crowsmill

Wife Jodie said following his diagnosis, the couple had struggled to find any support group that catered for somebody of Kev's age.

Kev (white) with Dickon Pitt (beard) and family members

She said a friend had recommended Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley, which accommodates people with mental health issues, veterans, people with physical and learning difficulties as well as disaffected young people with challenging behaviours.

"The staff were so friendly and welcoming and I knew they understood Kev’s needs and would meet them,” she said. “Kev attends three times a week and the course is for 12 weeks, each time he comes home he asks when he’s going back again.”

Celebrations at Crowsmill

To say thank you to the team at Crowsmill, Kev, Jodie, daughters Lila and Morgan plus other friends and family embarked on an 18-mile trek from Telford to the centre in Alveley on September 6 to raise money for the centre.

Kev and his extended family ad friends after their 18-mile walk

Combined with a recent fundraising event called “Kevfest”, Kev and his family presented a cheque to Crowsmill co-founder Dickon Pitt for a staggering £12,100 after they crossed the finish line.

Crossing the finish line

“It was such a wonderful afternoon, full of love and laughter, bubbles and exhaustion too, and they presented us with a cheque for £12,100 on the day - absolutely amazing,” a spokesperson for the centre said. “This is the combined amount for the sponsored walk and the earlier Kevfest. We cannot begin to express how grateful we are to Kev, his wife Jodie, daughters Lila and Morgan, and all the walkers for taking part in this walk to raise funds for us.”

Kev McClusky

Crowsmill Craft Centre co-founder Dickon Pitt said: "We are beyond grateful and amazed by the strength and generosity of Kev, Jodie, their family and friends.

“What they have achieved on our behalf is truly awe inspiring and amazing. The incredible amount they have raised will help us to support so many more people throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Worcestershire."

To support Kev's fundraising efforts, please visit https://gofund.me/a2f32445.