The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), has today been confirmed as one of the trusts that will be examined by Baroness Valerie Amos' investigation into England's maternity and neonatal services.

Baroness Amos was announced last month as leading an independent investigation into English maternity services over government concerns about "systemic problems in maternity and neonatal care dating back over 15 years".

At the time it was revealed that 10 trusts across the country would be examined, with intentions to provide national recommendations for improvements by December.

It has now been confirmed that 14 trusts will be part of the review, including SaTH, which said it would welcome the opportunity to share its progress in recent years with the investigation.

SaTH's maternity services were previously found to have failed women, children and their families over a number of years.

The Ockenden review, which was published in March 2022, found there were 200 cases where mothers died, babies were stillborn, or there was neonatal death, where there were significant or major concerns – and different care would have resulted in a different outcome.

The review outlined a series of recommendations for improvements, which have been the focus of work at the trust ever since.

Jo Williams, SaTH chief executive, said: “We support the investigation and welcome the opportunity to share our learning and progress we have made.

“Improvement is something we commit to every day, and we are open to any opportunities that can help us to better the care we provide and to continue to build trust with families.”

The trust's maternity services were rated 'good' in its last CQC inspection and it has previously spoken of completing all the Ockenden recommendations which are within its control.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that families affected by maternity failures across the country had provided input into the draft terms of reference for Baroness Amos investigation.

It said SaTH was one of three trusts included because they had been the focus of previous investigations, and the learning would inform the new investigation.

The Women and Children's Centre at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Photo: Steve Leath

The others were East Kent Hospitals and University Hospitals of Morecombe Bay - both of which were also the focus of significant maternity scandals.

Outlining the ambitions for the latest reviews, Baroness Amos said: “It is vital that the voices of mothers and families are at the heart of this investigation from the very beginning.

“Their experiences – including those of fathers and non-birthing partners – will guide our work and shape the national recommendations we will publish. We will pay particular attention to the inequalities faced by Black and Asian women and by families from marginalised groups, whose voices have too often been overlooked.

“Our aims are to ensure the lived experiences of affected families are fully heard, to conduct and publish 14 local investigations of maternity and neonatal services, and to develop recommendations informed by these that will drive improvements across maternity and neonatal services nationwide.”

The DHSC said the terms of reference for the investigations have been developed to "focus on understanding the experiences of affected women and families, identifying lessons learned and driving the improvements needed to ensure high quality and safe maternity and neonatal care across England".

The investigation was announced in June 2025 by Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting over concerns about "systemic problems in maternity and neonatal care dating back over 15 years".

He said: "Bereaved families have shown extraordinary courage in coming forward to help inform this rapid national investigation alongside Baroness Amos.

"What they have experienced is devastating, and their strength will help protect other families from enduring what they have been through.

“I know that NHS maternity and neonatal workers want the best for these mothers and babies, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but I cannot turn a blind eye to failures in the system.

"Every single preventable tragedy is one too many. Harmed and bereaved families will be right at the heart of this investigation to ensure no-one has to suffer like this again.”

The investigation will look at a range of services across the entire maternity system.

It follows independent reviews across multiple trusts - including SaTH - that have revealed a pattern of similar failings: women's voices ignored, safety concerns overlooked, and poor leadership creating toxic cultures.

Following its conclusion, Baroness Amos will deliver one set of national recommendations with the aim of achieving "consistently high-quality, safe maternity and neonatal care".

The DHSC said interim recommendations will be delivered in December 2025.

Kate Brintworth, chief midwifery officer for England said: “This independent investigation is a crucial step in driving meaningful change in maternity and neonatal care, and the diverse range of trusts selected – including where previous investigations have taken place to incorporate learnings - will provide valuable insight to help teams across the country improve care for women, babies and families.

“I want to reassure women and families that staff are continuing to work hard to provide the best possible care and want to do everything they can to support them – we would encourage them talk to their midwives and maternity teams if they have any concerns.”

The 14 trusts included are Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford University Hospital, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, University Hospitals of Morecombe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust/Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

The DHSC said the investigation will run alongside a National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce – set up and chaired by the Health and Social Care Secretary and made up of a panel of experts and families.

It will address several issues facing maternity care in England – including the inequalities facing women from Black, Asian and deprived backgrounds face, and wider concerns over a lack of compassionate care and safety.