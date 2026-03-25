The banner in Sioned's Sensory Room in memory of Sioned Rose Harris

Funded by the family, working together with Powys Health Charity, the Powys Community Children’s Nursing Team sought to create something meaningful that reflected Sioned’s needs during her life.

As Sioned relied heavily on sensory support, the idea of a mobile sensory room was developed to ensure that children and young people across Powys could benefit from similar support during clinical procedures - helping to reduce discomfort, stress and anxiety.

“It was wonderful to see how the money raised in Sioned’s memory has gone towards supporting children and young people in Powys,” said Sioned’s mum, Rosie, after she and other members of Sioned’s family visited for the first time the newly created Sioned’s Sensory Room.

Sioned’s family generously gave the donations received at her funeral to help create the space, following the care and support they experienced from the Community Children’s Nursing Service. The team began supporting the family and Sioned in 2024, when she required palliative care. Children’s Specialist Palliative Care and Practice Nurse, Giovanna Watts, “It was a privilege to support Sioned and her family throughout her journey, end of life care and beyond.

“With the family’s blessing, by developing a mobile sensory room, we wanted to create a resource that would offer calm, reassurance and support to young patients at moments when they need it most.”

This project has been made possible thanks to the family’s kindness and additional funding from Powys Health Charity.

To find out more about Powys Health Charity, please visit: https://powyshealthcharity.wales/