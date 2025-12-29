New Year Honours 2026: The 15 incredible Shropshire people recognised by the King for their services to the community

From dedicated charity campaigners to tireless volunteers to people who helped put Shropshire on the cultural map, there is no shortage of inspirational figures in the county.

King Charles III's New Year Honours list for 2026 features 15 people from across the county: two OBEs, five MBEs, and eight recipients of the British Empire Medal. See all the Shropshire recipients below.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

John Edward Gormley: Lately governor, HM Prison The Mount, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service

Advolly Xotshiwe Taylor Richmond: Plant, garden, social historian and champion, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. For services to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion in Horticulture

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)