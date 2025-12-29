The recipients include dedicated public servants, those who have worked to safeguard the region's heritage, selfless volunteers and those committed to improving - and saving - the lives of others.

The Shropshire representatives on this year's list include two OBEs, five MBEs, and eight recipients of the British Empire Medal.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said the awards were deserved recognition for county residents who have done something special - be it in public service or making life better for others.

She said: "It is a proud moment for our county that 15 Shropshire citizens have been recognised for their contributions to such a wide range of causes. I would like to congratulate them all for their efforts.

She added: "These medals are only given to a small proportion of people who have either achieved something exceptional in public life or selflessly made life better for others. It is a proud moment for all of us, and I would like to congratulate them all for their incredible efforts.”

We spoke to some of those who have been recognised to get their thoughts:

The heritage guru who helped preserve the Ironbridge Gorge's history for 30 years

Traci Dix-Williams, of Madeley, has received the MBE for services to heritage.

Most recently Mrs Dix-Williams was chief executive of the Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust, a position she held for eight years before stepping down around 12 months ago.

Prior to that she had been part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust for 30 years, starting in the costume department and finishing as operations director in 2017.

Mrs Dix-Williams, who is 60 and has lived in Telford since she was 10 years old, said it was an emotional moment realising that she was going to receive an MBE.

She said: "I cried! I had no idea I had been nominated so initially when I saw the envelope I thought I was being called up for jury duty and I thought 'no, not just before Christmas'. But when I opened the envelope and saw what it was I just cried - and I am not a crier!"

Traci Dix-Williams with husband Barry.

Mrs Dix-Williams, who was brought in at Dudley as the organisation transitioned to a heritage attraction from a canal society, credited her time at Ironbridge as the perfect preparation.

She said: "I had the most amazing cultural and heritage apprenticeship at Ironbridge."

Speaking about her time at the Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust she said: "It was great. I am not going to say it was not without its challenges - it was not a financially rich organisation - but the culture change, everyone was really open to it and a small team of people really stepped up."

Mrs Dix-Williams said the organisation was even able to cope with the Covid pandemic, which had a huge impact on many heritage attractions.

She said: "We had Covid and so many attractions had to close but we really managed to come through Covid well."

She added: "We were lucky we had projects that were sat waiting to be done and, as devastating as Covid was, it gave us the time to put that into place."

Mrs Dix-Williams said she was delighted to have been recognised but added: "I am thrilled, but I feel very guilty - I have had a 40-year career in something I have loved.

"Also, there are a lot of other people who got me here today."

Mrs Dix-Williams said she would continue to be passionate about safeguarding the country's heritage - and sharing it.

She said: "I can never understand anyone who is not interested in our history: it is not just the past, it helps you understand today and the future. And if you don't care for these places and get something from them, then they will go."

The Army veteran who lost his sight and became a role model for others - and a skilled archer

Clive Jones of Market Drayton has received the MBE for services to blind veterans.

Mr Jones, a former Welsh Guardsman who served in the Army for 12 years, lost his sight in 2000 and since then has become a role model for injured veterans, overcoming significant personal challenges to rebuild his life and dedicating himself to helping others.

He has been a member of Blind Veterans UK for 25 years, and serves as the first point of contact for new members, providing crucial mentorship and support to help them as they adjust to sight loss.

Mr Jones, who is 51, has raised more than £140,000 for various charities, including Blind Veterans UK and local causes.

He has also contributed to the community through initiatives such as the installation of a defibrillator and making lanyards for the NHS.

His dedication has been recognised with numerous accolades, including being a finalist for the Pride of Britain awards, receiving two certificates of commendation from the Duke of Kent, and being made an Honorary Townsman of Market Drayton.

He has also achieved significant success in blind archery, competing in the World Para Archery Championships and achieving a world ranking of fourth, and uses his sporting platform to motivate others.

Reacting to the news he was receiving the honour he said: "I was shocked to be honest - and I still am to be quite frank!

"It came completely and utterly out of the blue as you can appreciate, it really did take me by surprise because obviously I never expected anything like this and it is a wonderful surprise."

Mr Jones said he was hugely proud at the recognition, but said he was just doing what he believes is right.

He said: "What I do to help others is what I would expect them to do for me, I just do it because it is a normal, day-to-day thing for me.

"With regards to the fundraising it has always been something I do, I like to raise money for those less fortunate, that is what I always enjoyed doing and to be honest with you it is something I will always continue to do."

He added: "I do not do what I do for recognition, I do it purely to try and make a difference where and when I can."

Mr Jones said that the news had been 'phenomenal', adding: "It has made mine and the family's Christmas."

The man who coordinates charitable efforts in Bridgnorth all year round

Keith Bowley is the chair of the Bridgnorth Community Trust.

Keith Bowley from Bridgnorth has received the MBE for services to the community.

Mr Bowley, who is 76, has provided dedicated voluntary service to Bridgnorth for the past 30 years - most recently serving as chair of Bridgnorth Community Trust, which was set up 12 years ago.

The organisation was set up as a Christian charity to enable Christians, and others, to serve the people of Bridgnorth and the surrounding areas through various projects.

The projects include Bridgnorth Food Bank, led by Liz Bird; the Debt Centre, led by Mark Triggs; Bridgnorth Youth and Schools Project, led by John Prockter; and Together at Christmas, co-ordinated by Don Gibbons.