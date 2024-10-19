Remembered with pride: Shrewsbury headmaster reveals Old Salopian's habit that identified him on Everest
A school headteacher has spoken of their pride at a former student whose remains on Everest has provided closure.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the headmaster at Shrewsbury School says 1920s mountaineer Sandy Irvine learned a 'sensible habit' at the school that helped to identify him 100 years after he disappeared.
Mr Irvine's boot was found close to the summit with a sock inside which revealed the owner's identity
Leo Winkley, the independent school's headmaster, said: "Touchingly, the boot found near the summit of Everest contained his sock with a neatly sewed school name tape: A. C. Irvine.
"A sensible habit learned at Shrewsbury has helped identify him a century later.”
Mr Winkley said the school is 'very proud' of Mr Irvine's achievements.
He said: “The discovery of Sandy Irvine’s remains on Everest exactly 100 years on from his disappearance close to the summit is a very significant moment.