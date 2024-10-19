Remembered with pride: Shrewsbury headmaster reveals Old Salopian's habit that identified him on Everest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And the headmaster at Shrewsbury School says 1920s mountaineer Sandy Irvine learned a 'sensible habit' at the school that helped to identify him 100 years after he disappeared.

Mr Irvine's boot was found close to the summit with a sock inside which revealed the owner's identity

Leo Winkley, the independent school's headmaster, said: "Touchingly, the boot found near the summit of Everest contained his sock with a neatly sewed school name tape: A. C. Irvine.

A sock embroidered with 'AC Irvine' which was discovered on the Central Rongbuk Glacier below the North Face of Mount Everest

"A sensible habit learned at Shrewsbury has helped identify him a century later.”

Mr Winkley said the school is 'very proud' of Mr Irvine's achievements.

He said: “The discovery of Sandy Irvine’s remains on Everest exactly 100 years on from his disappearance close to the summit is a very significant moment.