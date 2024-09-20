Everything we know about Cinnamon - the missing Telford capybara that has captured the nation's hearts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Since news broke of the escape of Cinnamon the capybara, the internet has been gripped with the mission to bring her home.

Spawning dozens of news articles, hundreds of TikTok videos and thousands of concerned tweets (or whatever we're calling posts on X now), it's pretty indisputable that Shropshire now boasts the most famous capybara in the world.

But if you've been living under a rock this week, we've summarised everything you need to know about the rogue rodent currently giving the run around to the keepers at Hoo Zoo.

Cinnamon the missing capybara has captured the nation's hearts

Capybaras are the biggest rodents on earth and live throughout north and central South America. They can get up to 4.6 feet long and around two feet high at their shoulders.

By looking at them, it's no surprise that they’re closely related to guinea pigs, but these semi-aquatic rodents have webbed feet to help them thrive in forests and wetlands.

Cinnamon was bred at Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Horton, Telford. She and her brother Churro were born exactly one year ago this week to parents Chimu and Chincha.