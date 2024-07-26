Revealed – the haunting legend of Wolverhampton Royal School's Long Dorm

According to the story, on Founder's Day the ghost of John Lees would walk the Long Dorm. There were tales of other ghosts too, a boy and a cat.

John Lees? He was the founder of The Royal School at Wolverhampton which this year sees its 170th anniversary.

There can't be many former pupils around today who can remember the Long Dorm, which was already a fading memory by the time one of our reporters paid a visit back in November 1966.

Once holding close on 80 boys, the long dormitory, stretching over 180 feet – that's over 55 metres – had by then been turned into classrooms.

For punishment in the old days schoolboy offenders had been made to count the floorboards.

With the school built on a hill, with the next highest point eastwards said to be the Ural Mountains, our visitor discovered that the pupils still talked about going "up" and "down" as every journey within the school was either up or down.

So a pal would never be at the football pitch. He would be "down" the football pitch. Nor was anyone ever in the drawing office. They would be "up" the drawing office.

Wash basins in November 1966. "This is one of the warmest places in the whole of the school," our reporter wrote.

The playground had hardly changed from the days when the school was founded, and the archway by the French room acted as a goal for at least two football games at once.

The foundation of the school was as a result of a cholera epidemic in Victorian Wolverhampton, which left thousands of children orphaned. Local businessman and philanthropist John Lees opened an asylum for the surviving children in 1850 but bigger premises were needed and in 1854 the Wolverhampton Orphan Asylum, admitting both boys and girls, was opened at a cost of £6,500.

In 1891 Queen Victoria gave permission for it to have a "Royal" prefix, becoming "The Royal Orphanage of Wolverhampton," and in 1944 King George VI permitted it to be restyled "The Royal Wolverhampton School."

An undated photo from our archive showing what appears to be The Royal's old-style uniform.

Its motto is Nisi Dominus Frustra, which loosely translates as "Without the Lord, we act in vain."

The reason for our reporter's 1966 visit was that the governors had launched an appeal to pay for new buildings and various improvements in a programme expected to take seven years and cost £100,000, at contemporary prices.

Snow fun at Wolverhampton's Royal School, where Zambian students were visiting in 1966

Once teaching both boys and girls, at that time the school only admitted girls to the junior school, sited on the opposite side of the Penn Road, and those 1960s Royal schoolboys were eager to help raise money for the cause. Suggestions our reporter heard ranged from collecting and selling waste paper to kidnapping prominent personalities and holding them to ransom.

The famous Queen Victoria Hall in 1966, having been converted into a library after nearly 100 years as an assembly hall.

One effect of the proposals, our reporter noted, was that there would be demolition which would mean a goodbye to a lot of old nooks and crannies and several forbidden short cuts.

A centrepiece of those 1960s developments was a new dining hall and science laboratories. Named Clarence House, they were burned down in a devastating accidental £2 million blaze in March 1990. Staff searching through the rubble found a time capsule which had been buried in 1968 containing copies of the Express and Star, old coins, and original architects' plans. It was by no means the school's first serious fire – in October 1963 the school's woodwork and drawing shop was gutted.

Headmaster Mr P G C Howard surveys the devastation after an October 1963 blaze gutted the woodwork shop and drawing office.

Changes at The Royal since the 1960s have of course not just been physical and one of the most profound came quite recently when, in 2016, it became a Free School, which means it is state-funded but manages its own affairs independently of central and local government.

Wolverhampton Royal School today

It is today a non-selective, non-denominational school for boys and girls aged from four to 19 from all backgrounds serving Wolverhampton area, Shropshire, Staffordshire and the greater West Midlands, and has 80 boarding places taken up by students from far and wide.

After running into financial difficulties in the 1960s the school's constitution was changed to allow some fee-paying pupils from 1964, but today there are no tuition fees for any students, although there are boarding fees for boarders.