Major road to remain closed for another night after burst pipe

A section of the A483 between Welshpool and Newtown has been closed by water company Hafren Dyfrdwy since a water pipe burst on Thursday morning.

The section of road between the Nags Head, Garthmyl and the junction for Montgomery in Abermule remained closed on Friday.

The teams on site said the burst pipe had taken longer than usual for them to access, as it had been encased in concrete.

In an update on Friday afternoon, Hafren Dyfrdwy said that emergency repairs had been completed on the pipe and work was underway on repairing the road.

A spokesperson said: "This work involves laying new tarmac that needs time to set, to ensure the road is surface is safe for motorists to use.

"We know this is causing local disruption, and we're really sorry about that - but please be assured we're doing everything we can to get the road fully open as quickly, and safely as possible.

"We'd also like to say a big thanks to the local community for their patience and understanding."

The company had previously warned that they expected the road to remain closed until at least Saturday, July 6.