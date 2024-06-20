Countdown on for the return of Shrewsbury Food Festival

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, with a packed line up, demonstrations, and some of the tastiest treats the county has to offer.

The weekend will see the region’s best chefs leading sessions in the Shrewsbury Gin Chef Talks and Demos tent and the Monks Chef School.

Michelin-starred, acclaimed chef Marc Wilkinson, who runs a chef’s table at Fraiche near Oswestry, is making his Shrewsbury Food Festival debut.

His one-man intimate restaurant is booked up months in advance so the session will be a prime chance to see him at work.

Other chefs include Ben Hall and Carla Ernst from The Walrus Restaurant, Steve The Hungry Guy, Andrew Birch from Checkers, and Ben Marshall from the Lion & Pheasant.

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.

The chef line-up has been curated by festival head chef, Chris Burt, who has taken over the Quarry Kitchen by the swimming baths.

The Chef School will be raising money for Self Help Africa.

The Kitchen Depot Kids Cook Along area is moving to be by the Monks Chef School, where kids can get hands-on with sweet and savoury dishes. The area will be raising money for Shropshire Fostering and Adoption.

The Adcote School Kids Area is the biggest in the festival’s 11 year history and all activities are free.

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.

Children can try out lots of sports, from Pickleball to martial arts, get musical with The Rock Project, try circus skills with Panic Circus, and craft with Scrappies.