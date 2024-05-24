General Election: Housing, NHS and immigration on the minds of Shropshire voters

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak surprised many on Wednesday when he announced plans for a General Election on July 4.

On the streets of Wellington voters raised a host of issues ahead of polling day, ranging from immigration, to housing and the NHS.

Mark Smith, 64, from Leegomery said he was surprised that Sunak had called a July election.

Mark Smith.

He said: "It’s a bit earlier than expected.

"The cost of living, the prices need to be stabilised.

"I’m lucky that I haven’t got a mortgage so I haven’t got to worry about that, but I feel sorry for young people who need to purchase houses and get on the ladder. That’s going to be really difficult and I don’t envy younger people.

"I always vote labour."

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Richard Davies, who works in the waste industry, doesn't plan on voting, saying: "I don’t even think it’s going to matter if I vote, Labour is going to get in anyway.

Richard Davies with his son Zane.

"Everybody is going to say ‘I’m going to do this, and do that,' but they will say anything to get in."