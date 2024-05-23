Shrewsbury farmers hold talks with police over rural crime issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Simon Latter and Matthew Shepherd, Shrewsbury NFU group secretaries, said they had put on a busy round of meetings with politicians, as well as the police and crime commissioner and county police officers.

Members and NFU staff have also held on farm meetings with prospective parliamentary candidates as we head towards a General Election on July 4.

Mr Latter said: “These meetings have been well supported by Shrewsbury NFU branch members who have raised a range of sector issues and discussed ways to help combat rural crime.

“The West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were supportive of local resident initiatives and said they are keen to work with the NFU in the county to deter criminals.”

The NFU’s General Election manifesto has outlined key asks to ensure farmers and growers can continue to deliver for the environment, economy and local communities while producing more great British food.

Rural crime features prominently in the manifesto and the NFU is calling for a consistent and coordinated response to crime, including fair funding for rural policing.