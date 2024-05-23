Cattle herd stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The mix of Belgian Blues and Angus cows were taken from the Clee Hill area overnight on May 21-22 West Mercia Police said.

Lisa Thomas, PCSO from South West Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said the stolen cattle included some cows with calves.

Anybody with information is urged to contact ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk.