Shropshire Star
Close

Cattle herd stolen

Police in South Shropshire are appealing for information after 19 cows were stolen from a farm.

By Richard Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The mix of Belgian Blues and Angus cows were taken from the Clee Hill area overnight on May 21-22 West Mercia Police said.

Lisa Thomas, PCSO from South West Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said the stolen cattle included some cows with calves.

Anybody with information is urged to contact ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular