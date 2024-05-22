Hospital trusts seek joint chair for both organisations

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are to recruit a 'Chair in Common' across the two trusts further progressing their shared ambition to improve services for the communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the Black Country, Borders and mid-Wales.

The trust said this “exciting step forward” will bring greater alignment between the trusts and builds upon the great work they have already been doing together, including the recent development of two Rehabilitation and Recovery Units, led by the community teams on both hospital sites, together with Virtual Ward and Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy (OPAT) services.