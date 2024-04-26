Burst water pipe repair in south Shropshire 'taking longer than anticipated'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent had been confident of fixing the issue in the Church Stretton/Craven Arms area by midday today (Fri 26) but that has now been changed to later in the day.

"We’d like to apologise to those experiencing poorer pressure or no water supply in the SY6, SY7 areas of Shropshire this morning," said a post on the Severn Trent website. "This is due to a burst water pipe.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated. We will provide you with a further update by 4pm."

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customer for their patience.

The company updates its information on its website.