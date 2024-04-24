Last week Shropshire Council confirmed it was looking at whether double yellow lines should be introduced along the road approaching the entrance to Haughmond Hill – one of the county's popular nature spots.

The authority's cabinet heard that the site has seen increasing numbers of people parking their cars along the road leading to the Forestry Commission site, rather than in the car park.

The meeting heard that residents were concerned that a move to stop cash payments for parking at the site was making the situation worse.

Now, a video has revealed the extent of the issues, with the footage showing nearly 50 cars parked along the sides of the small country lane – leaving only enough room for one vehicle to pass.