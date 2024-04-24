Health bosses accept air ambulance base closure will be "disappointing" for some
Wales' NHS Committee which approved the closure of Welshpool's Air Ambulance base said it understands the decision will be "disappointing" for some people.
The decision will see both Welshpool and Caernarfon's air ambulance bases close, to be replaced by a new base, at a new location in North Wales.
The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee agreed to set up a special, rapid response, land ambulance service for rural residents – but details of how and where it will operate have not yet been revealed.
Powys' health board did vote against the plans, but the decision was carried by a majority.
The result has sparked anger and disappointment from Mid Wales politicians and residents – with many questioning the point of taking part in three rounds of consultation, only for the same decision to be made.