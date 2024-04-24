Health bosses accept air ambulance base closure will be "disappointing" for some

The decision will see both Welshpool and Caernarfon's air ambulance bases close, to be replaced by a new base, at a new location in North Wales.

The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee agreed to set up a special, rapid response, land ambulance service for rural residents – but details of how and where it will operate have not yet been revealed.

Powys' health board did vote against the plans, but the decision was carried by a majority.

The result has sparked anger and disappointment from Mid Wales politicians and residents – with many questioning the point of taking part in three rounds of consultation, only for the same decision to be made.