'Defying the rules!' Miss Shropshire to hit catwalk in bikini at fashion show after Miss England bosses ditched swimwear round

Eloise Sarasini, aka Miss Shropshire 2024, will be vying for the Miss England crown next month at the contest's grand final, but won't get the chance to show off the body she has "worked so hard for" in the bikini round.

The move from bosses to ban the swimwear round, despite considering to reinstate it for the first time since 2009, made the national press.

But Eloise says she'll be "defying the rules" - by taking to the catwalk in her bikini at her own fashion fundraiser at The Terrace Charcoal Grill and Lounge Bar in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury on Friday, May 3.

"I still very much believe the bikini round should be a part of the Miss England finals," said Eloise, whose Miss Shropshire sash is sponsored by Wendy Bell Designs.

"In very much my style, I will be defying the rules and wearing my bikini anyway."