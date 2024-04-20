Shrewsbury thief admits stealing Doritos, white wine and chicken drumsticks from Sainsbury's

Sean Williams, aged 38, stole the items, worth a total of £22.50 from Sainsbury's in Abbey Foregate last Friday, April 12.

Williams, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of theft from a shop.

His sentence was adjourned to May 8 this year when he is also due to be sentenced for other thefts.

He was granted bail on the conditions he was already subject to, namely that he is banned from Shrewsbury town centre other than to attend pre-arranged appointments at Shrewsbury Ark homeless charity or with medical professionals.