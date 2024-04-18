“No injuries” as three cars collide on A5

The collision on the A5 between the Preston Island and Junction 7, westbound, occurred at around 9.10am, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said.

He added that three vehicles were involved but there were no injuries reported.

Also in attendance was Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who sent four fire engines to the scene including the rescue tender, but no occupants were trapped and crews just made the vehicles safe.