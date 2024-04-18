“I thought he was dead” - motorbike pillion rider flew over car in crash but got back on

Officers are concerned that the person has not sought medical attention and where head injuries are concerned it is important to get a medical assessment.

PC Rob Hughes, Community Safety Engagement Officer for North Telford, said two persons riding a small motorcycle collided with a car on Sommerfeld Road, Trench around 3:40 hours on Wednesday .

"The passenger was flung from the motorcycle over the car, witnesses said the pillion passenger appeared to have been knocked out," said PC Hughes adding that one witness said "I thought he was dead.”