“Don’t expect a heatwave", says Met Office as high pressure brings back the frost

There was a certain chill in the air reminiscent of winter and it left the fields of Shropshire also covered with a dusting of the white stuff.

Early riser Peter Steggles captured some rural images of the frost when he took his trusty camera outside in Rushbury this morning.

Peter hopes they're the last spring frost scenes he will be capturing after high pressure moved in on Wednesday night, squashing the clouds and clearing the skies which allowed temperatures to drop below zero.

The Met Office says high pressure will be moving in from the Atlantic, but with winds coming in from the north around the system it could be cold, and frost has been mentioned again.

But there should be light winds and sunshine to make the day feel rather pleasant for many, even if temperatures don’t read very high, mid-teens at best. Sunday should see milder air spreading across the UK, with temperatures up a touch compared to Saturday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “Don’t expect a heatwave. Temperatures will be close, or a little above average but feeling warm in the sunshine and light winds. The high will also bring with it a good deal of dry weather for most of the country, although some northern and perhaps eastern areas will see a little rain at times.”