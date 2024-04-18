Council set to generate £130k a year from waste energy plant venture

The council will acquire a 50 per cent ownership in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to run the “pyrolysis” energy recovery facility in north Powys, with the remaining 50 per cent held by a private firm.

The authority says the scheme will generate an estimated annual gross profit of £133,333 from the sale of biochar, a product of the pyrolysis process which is used in soil improvement schemes and can also be used for air and water filtration.

Combustible gasses and oils created as a by-product can also be burnt to produce electricity, around 35 per cent of which would be used to power the pyrolysis unit itself. The rest can be sold to nearby businesses and residences, or to the grid, the council says.