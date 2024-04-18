A look around the picturesque private garden throwing open the gates for charity

The Ferns, on Newport Street in Clun, will be throwing open the garden gates as part of the National Garden Open Scheme in May.

The programme gives visitors across the country unique access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and mental health charities thanks to the scheme - with a record £3.4m donated in 2023.

Andrew Dobbin in his private garden

The Clun garden will once again be welcoming visitors as part of the project.