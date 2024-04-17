Work to improve pedestrian safety on 'rat run' road outlined

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council has previously heard concerns from residents about Lightmoor Road being used by motorists from Doseley and Little Dawley to access the A4169.

Problems with traffic on the national speed limit road have been highlighted, after an approved development for 52 affordable houses has resulted in more pedestrians and car users.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee are set to meet next week to consider an application for the building of nine homes on the former Haven Boarding Kennels & Cattery site on Lightmoor Road.

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council objected to the proposal due to Lightmoor Road being considered ‘extremely dangerous for pedestrians’.

“There are many places on this road that makes it difficult for pedestrians to see oncoming vehicles and drivers to see on coming pedestrians, until the very last minute,” says the parish council in their planning objection.

“The T junction at Lightmoor Road and the A4169 is extremely busy, especially at morning and evening rush hours, this will be made worse by vehicles from the two developments.”