Victims of depraved paedophile karate coach praised for bravery
Police have praised the victims of a depraved paedophile karate coach for their bravery in making sure he was locked up for his crimes.
Tony Castle, 65, was jailed for 10 years at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting 12 charges of serious sexual abuse against the boys, including ten counts of indecent assault.
Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told how Castle, of Charrington House, Burton Upon Trent, had abused the young victims – who were both students – in Shropshire in the 1990s.
Castle had worked at a number of clubs, including Market Drayton and Ellerdine, and Wellington.