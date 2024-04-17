Successful private school's boarding house plans approved by council

Planners gave the green light to a scheme by Concord College to add a three storey boarding house with en-suite bedrooms, staff accommodation and car parking at its Acton Burnell site, around 10 miles out of Shrewsbury.

The college says it needs to develop new accommodation to consolidate and improve its facilities for around 530 pupils at the school, of which 80 per cent are full-time boarders.

The scheme had been called in to Shropshire Council’s planning committee after an objection from Acton Burnell Parish Council ran contrary to the planning officer’s decision to recommend the scheme for approval.

The parish council said they strongly objected to the proposal, citing the “severely negative impact” of the design and placement of the building – adding that other siting options for the building had not been fully explored.