Shropshire motorbike racer died after being crushed under Land Rover he was repairing

Russell William Powell, aged 61, died at a unit on Wem Industrial Estate on December 21 last year.

An inquest into the death of Mr Powell at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that the self-employed haulier who lived in Barleyfields, Wem, had gone to the unit to replace the prop shaft on the vehicle at around 4.30pm. He had been working on the 4x4 to try and get it through its MOT.

His wife Janet became concerned when it became late in the evening and he had not returned home.