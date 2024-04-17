"I strongly encourage all eligible people to have their spring vaccines as soon as they can” - covid jab chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

People at increased risk from severe illness, including those aged 75 or over (on June 30 2024) and people with a weakened immune system or who live in an older adult care home can get the Spring vaccination.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) is "strongly encouraged" to get their jabs as soon as possible. The NHS Booking System is now open, with those eligible, able to book appointments from next week.

Steve Ellis, Service Director with responsibility for Covid Vaccination in NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, says: “The NHS is offering the covid-19 Vaccine again this spring to those that are most at risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus.

"If you are aged 75 or over or if you or your child have a weakened immune system, then you can now top up your protection and book your vaccine.

"Covid-19 can cause hospitalisations and severe illness particularly among older people and those with weakened immune systems.

"Therefore, I strongly encourage all eligible people to come forward for their spring vaccines as soon as they can.”

Spring vaccinations will be available until June 30 2024 and there are around 750,000 eligible people in the West Midlands area. Eligibility for a spring vaccination is similar to previous years but those with a weakened immune system are now eligible from six months instead of five years.

Anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses are also being encouraged to get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, says: “Covid-19 can still be very dangerous, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system, and over time immunity – either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination – can fade, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk top up their protection.”

"There are appointments available across the county including at pharmacies, GP practices and walk in options subject to availability. With those eligible across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin being invited to visit the online booking website to find out more.

Steve Ellis, Service Director with responsibility for Covid Vaccination in NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, continues: “Those eligible can now easily book a covid vaccine online – it takes just a few minutes so please come forward as soon as you can to give yourself and your loved ones vital protection over the coming months.”