Husband and wife died in Shropshire crash with police van after he likely fell asleep at the wheel, inquest told

John Andrew Jackson, 60, and Nerys Dwynwen Jackson, 57, of Bwlchgwyn, Wrexham, died when their car was involved in a head-on collision on the A458 near Morville on Saturday, December 9.

Their daughter Ffion, who was in the car at the time and suffered serious injuries attended their inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

Also in attendance was crime scene investigator Bethan Davies, who was the driver of the police van. She was in a wheelchair.

The inquest was told that Mrs Jackson had been working in Ascension Island in the Atlantic, but had flown home and was to be picked up from Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire by her husband and daughter.

The night before, Mr Jackson had been tidying their home ready for her return. His daughter went to bed at around 11pm but did not get to sleep until around 1am.