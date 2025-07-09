I visited a friendly village battling heart and soul to hang on to quaint rural life

Close to Shropshire's border with Staffordshire, Albrighton is a friendly village long popular with commuters looking for a peaceful slice of rural life.

It is packed with popular pubs - five by my count - as well as a handful of restaurants, coffee shops and local stores.

The square (complete with flag and clock tower) features a noticeboard advertising wholesome activities including a children's rhyme time, a community car scheme and a women's coffee morning.

Albrighton

Other signs around the village promote the summer fair, which is returning this Saturday (July 12) complete with float parade, live music and a fun-fair.

Albrighton is popular with tourists too, being conveniently located for those visiting the nearby RAF Museum at Cosford, the award-winning David Austin Roses, the 600-year-old church of St Bartholomew’s at Tong and Boscobel House.

Kat Callaghan, owner and barista at One Shot Café, said: "It's a cute little town, the people are so friendly. Nice and kind. We're from out of town but they still welcome us.