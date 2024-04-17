Councillors working on fly-tipping awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council’s communities scrutiny committee discussed fly-tipping in the borough at their meeting last week.

Dean Sargeant, director of neighbourhood and enforcement services, said that councillors and council officers were working on an awareness leaflet.

He also gave assurances over fears that any potential closures to recycling centres in Shropshire could result in fly tipping in Telford & Wrekin.

Mr Sargeant previously spoken to councillors in June about the ways council officers are tackling fly-tipping in the borough.

“We have Telford and Wrekin Watch which is a way of engaging with residents to support us with tackling fly tipping,” said Mr Sargeant.

“We continue to grow engagement and residents are signing up.”

Mr Sargeant said that council officers have been working with councillors on an information leaflet which they plan to bring back at their next committee meeting (to be scheduled).

“It will be in terms of educating about the environmental hazards of fly tipping,” said Mr Sargeant.

“The leaflet will be used to focus attention on primary areas.”

Mr Sargeant said that through partnership working they continue to patrol a ‘number of fly-tipping hot spots’ in Telford & Wrekin to collect evidence.

Councillor Peter Scott raised concerns about Shropshire Council holding a consultation about potentially closing some of their recycling centres.

He asked how the council can deal with potentially more fly-tippers ‘especially’ in the border areas?

In response Mr Sargeant said that enforcement is data and intelligence led and the council can see hot spots areas.

“Any change to external factors, we will get data and can continue to monitor that,” added the director for enforcement.

He added that they can install CCTV or other permanent infrastructure at fly-tipping hot spots.

Councillor Stephen Handley added that there was a ‘large amount’ of fly-tipping in the Church Street direction of St Georges.

Mr Sargeant said that he would look that specific case although it could be on private land.