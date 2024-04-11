Tiny Twin Monkeys: Good Morning Britain crew pay a visit to Telford's cutest new residents
Over Easter, a Telford zoo saw the birth of two of the world's tiniest monkeys and now a TV crew have popped down to visit them.
By Megan Jones
Two of Telford's tiniest twins have got a glimpse of the limelight as ITV's Good Morning Britain came along to pay them a visit.
The pair of pygmy marmosets, no bigger than ping pong balls, were born at Telford Exotic Zoo just ten days ago.
Measuring just 3cm long, the new arrivals are the first of their kind to be born to the Telford Town Park attraction.