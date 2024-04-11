Refurbishment plans revealed for historic pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Brewery Inn is a ‘long-standing’ business which is part of a range of Coalport cottages and dates back to the early to mid-19th century.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council by recent buyers Severn View Brewers Ltd to ‘upgrade and refresh’ the Grade II listed building and create holiday lets on the first floor.

“The design brief is to create a larger dining area with a more open aspect to the existing terrace along with a new toilet block to contemporary standards – which will include an accessible WC,” said architect Corey Waters in a design and access statement submitted with the plans.

“The dining area extension will have an extending roof canopy and large rooflights over to allow more natural light into the now deeper internal space.

“The passageway is to be closed at the frontage of the building by inserting a contemporary glazed screen, enabling the passageway to become an internal space and seating area for the restaurant. The rear of the passageway will open into the new rear extension with an outlook via the bi-folding door screens across the terrace to the river.

“At first floor level the existing accommodation is to be subdivided further and converted into holiday lets, and the existing (adjacent) cottage retained – unaltered – also as a holiday let.”

A full planning application has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for two single storey extensions, the installation of four roof lights and the building of a fixed glazed screen to front passageway.

Submitted plans are also for internal layout changes to the first floor to provide five additional holiday let rooms.

A heritage statement submitted with the application states that the pub has some architectural significance as ‘one of several’ early to mid 19th century brick properties in the area and has some historic features which ‘contribute positively to the conservation area’.

Severn View Brewers Ltd state that the ‘most significant alterations’ are to the rear of the pub and are not visible from the street, and ‘therefore have a lessened impact on the conservation area’.

“Overall, there is minimal loss of historic fabric and form and this is far outweighed by the benefits gained from conversion,” said the heritage statement.

“These works will retain the site and building in its most optimum viable use and continue to allow the Inn to be an active participant within the streetscape.

“The proposal will include the repair and restoration of historic features which have remained hidden.

“Revealing these and repairing decayed features are important as they help to reveal the significance of the building and support it in continuing to make a positive contribution towards the World Heritage Site / Conservation Area.

“Overall, the proposals will represent a significant overall improvement and upgrade to the building and its amenity.

“We are of the opinion that the proposals will enhance and preserve both the character and history of the building while regenerating and maintaining it for future use.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning council planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0259. Any comments need to be made during the application process which ends on May 1.