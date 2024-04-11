Firm behind plans for historic Coalbrookdale foundry says they have the support of key organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Homes wants to build 101 houses on the site of the former Coalbrookdale Works on Wellington Road, in Ironbridge.

A decision over the proposal has been much-delayed, largely over fears about its potential impact on the World Heritage Site status of the Ironbridge Gorge.

As a result Shropshire Homes has appealed to a planning inspector on the grounds of 'non-determination' – where an applicant believes a planning authority has taken too long to take a decision.

The company has defended its plans, and said they have the support of Telford & Wrekin Council and Historic England.

The sticking point has been concern from Icomos, a body which provides advice to Unesco on World Heritage Sites – and whether changes mean they should be removed from the list, or placed on an 'at risk register'.

The issue has been complicated by the fact that Icomos are not designated as a 'statutory consultee' – an official status in planning law where decision-making bodies have to listen to the advice of that group.

It has left the council in a position where the application appears to meet the legal criteria for approval, but the threat of Icomos' concerns remain.

Andrew Sheldon, Shropshire Homes Land and Planning Director said: “Our proposals for the former AGA site will include the preservation of some of the original buildings and will reflect the industrial history of the site.

"They are the result of extensive consultation with Telford and Wrekin Council and Historic England who have both confirmed their support.

“The proposals will also provide 101 much needed homes including 10 discounted homes for key workers."

A statement from Shropshire Homes added: "Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning officers have confirmed the proposals will provide – "Significant benefits include the redevelopment of a vacant brownfield site, restoration of a number of heritage assets and significant improvements to the local flooding issues through daylighting of the culvert".”

The company added that it is a firm which has "successfully worked in the World Heritage Site on several previous occasions," "supports the local economy through the direct employment of over 100 people and use local contractors and suppliers," and "supports several local causes including sport teams, charities and schools".