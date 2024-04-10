Scandinavian retailer set to open new homeware store in Telford
Danish homewares and lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene is set to open its first Shropshire store in the Telford Centre later this year.
Plus
Published
The family-owned retailer has more than 285 stores worldwide, specialising in budget-friendly Scandinavian designs.
The retailer has yet to reveal a date for opening but Glynn Morrow, Centre Manager at Telford Centre, said the business would be a 'fantastic new addition'.
"The in-store shopping experience and variety of product range for the home are something we're sure customers will be excited to discover," he added. "We're very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the new store opening."