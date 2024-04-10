Broadband boost as Voneus awarded £12 million to connect 6,000 Shropshire premises

Thousands of homes and businesses will receive the boost after Voneus was awarded £12 million through the government’s Project Gigabit programme.

The 18-month project is part of the government’s £5 billion plan to upgrade hard-to-reach communities across the UK to gigabit-capable broadband.

The programme will help grow the economy, with new digital infrastructure delivering better-paid jobs and creating opportunity right across the country.

The Voneus network will be rolled out across large areas of rural Shropshire, including Alberbury, Westbury, Snailbeach, Wentnor, Ford, Hanwood, Longden, Dorrington, Leebotwood and Bicton, bringing faster, more reliable broadband to local residents and communities.