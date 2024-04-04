Shifnal artist takes inspiration from the power of nature’s beauty

Born in Shropshire with Italian heritage, her work has been inspired by both her home county’s beautiful rural views and tranquil Mediterranean seas.

“I always want my paintings to feel calming and relaxing in people’s homes. I use a lot of blues, because blue is a calming colour, and have big open skies and open waters,” explains Stephanie.

Painting had always been a hobby and a way to unwind for the 30-year-old until the pandemic gave her more time to indulge in her passion. “My nan was an artist so I think it’s in my genes,” says Stephanie. “Painting is such a relaxing experience. It’s feels like mediation.

“My artwork has always been heavily influenced by the Mediterranean because my mum is Italian and I used to do a lot of seascapes.

“When lockdown happened, I was going on lots of long walks in the Shropshire countryside. I was painting and putting photos of my artwork on Instagram.

“People were spending more time at home and becoming more interested in their homes and buying art. Since then it has grown and grown,” explains Stephanie, who specialises in oil and acrylic paint on canvas.

Every painting starts with a watercolour, sketch or photograph which she uses as a starting point before using an array of tools including brushes, sponges, palette knives and even her hands to produce the finished picture.

“I make notes of colours to use because photos don’t capture colours in the same way. I don’t tend to paint it how it looks, I let my instincts take over,” she explains.

Last year, her work attracted the attention of a leading art publisher and was exhibited in galleries across the UK, including Aura Fine Art and Soho Fine Art.

Her paintings also caught the eye of distinguished interior designers and have been displayed in Shropshire Airbnb properties, including Heather and Stone in the Stiperstones.

And she was delighted when her work was chosen to appear alongside that of famous artists including Salvador Dali, Damien Hirst, Hockney, Picasso, Hepworth, Matisse and Banksy at an exhibition hosted by Soden Collection and the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

Around four months ago, Stephanie moved into her studio, near Shifnal, and the rural setting has further fuelled her creativity. “The surroundings are really beautiful and it’s really instilled a love of landscapes in me,” she says.

“Since landing my dream studio in the countryside and painting the beautiful surroundings, I have attracted a flurry of Shropshire interest for commissions and my personal work.”

Stephanie draws on the beauty of Shropshire and the Mediterranean

As well as inspiring people with her artwork, Stephanie, who also works on commissions, wants her paintings to help those less fortunate.

“When my gallery representation started last year, I decided I wanted my artwork to fulfil a purpose greater than just being something pretty to hang on a wall. So, from every sale made since, I have put 10 per cent in savings that go towards a homeless charity on a yearly donation.

“A year on from my first gallery representation – this April – I will be donating the percentage of my sales to Shrewsbury Ark.

“When I lived in London, I was really disturbed and affected by the amount of homelessness and ended up doing a charity sleep out. The charity event was so eye-opening as we slept (I didn’t sleep) on a sliver of cardboard in the bitter cold.

“The experience was painful – although nothing compared to what someone sleeping on the streets would actually experience – it really encouraged me to do more to help the homeless.

“Now that my art sales are consistent, it feels amazing to be able to put money behind the causes I care about. I hope I can look back one day and feel proud of what I was able to contribute from my art practice,” explains Stephanie.

Sustainability is also important to her and she is committed to finding ways to be kinder to the planet.

“My artwork is inspired by nature and it only makes sense to not harm nature in the process of creating my art.

“I’m by no means perfect but I’m making efforts every day to make my practice more sustainable. I have a bucket with clumping cat litter in it – a genius tip I found on Instagram – which clumps the paint water so you can put it in the bin instead of our water system,” explains Stephanie.

“I endeavour to deliver paintings myself to avoid having to use excess packaging or bubble wrap to protect the art. This has been much easier to do since painting Shropshire landscapes and is a lovely way to get to know my customers. I spend more on quality brushes as they last longer. I research the suppliers I use to ensure they’re also doing their bit for the environment through shipping and packaging. There is definitely more I could do and the next step I’m looking into is to incorporate eco-friendly paints into my practice and switch to linen canvases. I’m always trying to improve and as my business grows I’m able to invest in better materials which helps me to make better choices for the environment.”

Stephanie, whose work featured in the Simple Truths exhibition at Mrs Jones Art Shop & Gallery in Coleham, Shrewsbury, in January, also curates and organises exhibitions for the Footprint Gallery in Ironbridge. Her next collection will be in Cotswold Contemporary Burford and Cirencester, later this year. “It’s an exciting step in my career as I’ve always wanted to be part of those galleries.”

Stephanie is also planning the first solo exhibition of her work and is also hoping to team up with her sister, a yoga teacher, to offer painting and yoga retreats.

For more information visit www.stephanieeufemiaart.com or email hello@stephanieeufemiaart.com. Stephanie can also be found on Instagram @stephanieeufemia_studio