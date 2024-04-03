Mountain climb in memory of beloved 'Papa' raises nearly £10,000 and counting

Sadly 'Papa', Tim Hughes, died of cancer on October 27 last year, the day before his grandchildren Josh Lenc, 24, Emily Hughes, 17, Mollie Lenc, 21 and Tom Hughes, 19, were due to climb Snowdon in aid of Severn Hospice.

Mr Hughes, aged 76, of London Road, Shrewsbury, had been receiving Hospice at Home care following his terminal diagnosis. He had known about his grandchildren's bid while he was still alive because it had been pencilled in for some time.

Mr Hughes’ wife Susan said: "They had planned to do the climb on October 28 but the weather forecast on Snowdon that day was atrocious and then sadly Tim passed away on the 27th so of course this was not possible."