Similar stories
Heroes and villains of 2023 - with VAR top of the list
Plus
Features
|
Just now
In pictures: Shropshire Woolworths stores on their last days 15 years ago and what’s happened since
Plus
Features
|
Dec 27
The unsung heroes who keep Severn Hospice running
Features
|
Dec 27
Shropshire's most prolific speed camera catches a motorist every hour in 2023
Plus
Features
|
Dec 26
Strong After Sixty: Fitness programme for post-menopausal women helped me get my mojo back
Health
|
Dec 26
Most popular
1
Telford mum has baby at 2.30am on Christmas Day - and makes it home in time to open presents at 8
Madeley
|
Dec 29
2
List of Shropshire and Powys residents recognised in the King's New Year Honours
Bridgnorth
|
10 hours ago
3
Speed indicator device installed in Telford to help keep drivers under the limit
Donnington
|
18 hours ago
4
Shrewsbury Weir off-limits and parkrun cancelled as River Severn floods take hold
Shrewsbury
|
18 hours ago
5
Sixty-bed care home next to pub plan appeal is thrown out over noise concerns
Plus
Market Drayton
|
Dec 29