7 of Shropshire's spookiest places with reports of child ghost and screaming woman

Boasting a rich history, picturesque landscapes and a host of charming villages, beneath the scenic beauty of Shropshire is a tapestry of eerie tales and haunted locations that are sure to send shivers down your spine this spooky season.
Where in Shropshire are you in for a chance to spot a spooky spectre this Halloween season?
